Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] Revenue clocked in at $1.28 billion, down -34.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: APOG] closed the trading session at $21.15 on 09/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.42, while the highest price level was $22.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.92 percent and weekly performance of 2.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 232.49K shares, APOG reached to a volume of 1013837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APOG shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Apogee Enterprises Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apogee Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for APOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for APOG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

APOG stock trade performance evaluation

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, APOG shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 24.84 for the last 200 days.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for APOG is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.70. Additionally, APOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] managed to generate an average of $8,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apogee Enterprises Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. go to 15.00%.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $510 million, or 94.10% of APOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,972,394, which is approximately 1.423% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,669,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.46 million in APOG stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $45.17 million in APOG stock with ownership of nearly 31.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Apogee Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:APOG] by around 3,919,185 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,779,045 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,410,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,108,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APOG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,356 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,457,660 shares during the same period.