Thursday, September 24, 2020
Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Revenue clocked in at $398.00 million, up 15.25% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] gained 2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $60.39 price per share at the time.

Anaplan Inc. represents 138.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.38 billion with the latest information. PLAN stock price has been found in the range of $58.31 to $60.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 1766766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $64.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $45, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PLAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for PLAN stock

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.77, while it was recorded at 58.66 for the last single week of trading, and 47.75 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.28 and a Gross Margin at +73.92. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.88.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -44.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$93,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $7,898 million, or 97.40% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,371,518, which is approximately 20.204% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,632,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.29 million in PLAN stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $410.71 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 37,285,849 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 28,003,213 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 65,498,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,787,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,616,171 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,984,807 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] Is Currently 2.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

