Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] Revenue clocked in at $3.55 billion, down -8.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] closed the trading session at $49.83 on 09/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.79, while the highest price level was $50.425.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.94 percent and weekly performance of -6.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, LNT reached to a volume of 1196571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Alliant Energy Corporation stock. On November 21, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LNT shares from 54 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

LNT stock trade performance evaluation

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, LNT shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.97, while it was recorded at 50.57 for the last single week of trading, and 52.06 for the last 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32 and a Gross Margin at +24.36. Alliant Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for LNT is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.06. Additionally, LNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] managed to generate an average of $157,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alliant Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliant Energy Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corporation go to 5.30%.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,192 million, or 76.30% of LNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,134,627, which is approximately -1.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,721,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in LNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $669.05 million in LNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

235 institutional holders increased their position in Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT] by around 17,570,421 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 17,638,169 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 149,250,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,459,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,041 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,406,305 shares during the same period.