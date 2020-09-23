ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Stock trading around $2.64 per share: What’s Next?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 2.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.64.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1211817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stands at 5.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.33%.

The market cap for ZIOP stock reached $577.63 million, with 212.79 million shares outstanding and 200.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ZIOP reached a trading volume of 1211817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has ZIOP stock performed recently?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares dropped by -8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings analysis for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -377.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

Insider trade positions for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

There are presently around $272 million, or 54.90% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,484,686, which is approximately 2.167% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,341,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.5 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $40.0 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 11,267,464 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,308,159 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 84,345,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,921,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,235,879 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,762,323 shares during the same period.