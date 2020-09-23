Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain 31.03% so far this year. What now?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] jumped around 3.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $100.41 at the close of the session, up 3.43%.

Zendesk Inc. stock is now 31.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEN Stock saw the intraday high of $100.64 and lowest of $97.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.79, which means current price is +99.90% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 1145087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $109.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66.

How has ZEN stock performed recently?

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.22, while it was recorded at 97.00 for the last single week of trading, and 81.82 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.17 and a Gross Margin at +71.40. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.84.

Return on Total Capital for ZEN is now -16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.55. Additionally, ZEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] managed to generate an average of -$47,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zendesk Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN.

Insider trade positions for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $11,438 million, or 98.92% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,777,429, which is approximately -10.052% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,476,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $726.63 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 16.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 15,160,127 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 15,394,642 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 83,361,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,916,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,173,097 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,752,531 shares during the same period.