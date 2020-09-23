why e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.78

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] jumped around 1.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.12 at the close of the session, up 5.75%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock is now 18.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELF Stock saw the intraday high of $19.13 and lowest of $18.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.02, which means current price is +152.24% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 798.34K shares, ELF reached a trading volume of 1072466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $23.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $20, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ELF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 27.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ELF stock performed recently?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.89, while it was recorded at 18.19 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.47 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Total Capital for ELF is now 6.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.17. Additionally, ELF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] managed to generate an average of $85,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 7.15%.

Insider trade positions for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]

There are presently around $849 million, or 90.90% of ELF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,884,539, which is approximately 16.141% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,560,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.08 million in ELF stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $46.67 million in ELF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE:ELF] by around 10,261,843 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,785,121 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,350,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,397,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,160,698 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,957 shares during the same period.