Wedbush Downgrade Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.64%.

Over the last 12 months, DRI stock dropped by -24.51%. The one-year Darden Restaurants Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.94. The average equity rating for DRI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.92 billion, with 130.08 million shares outstanding and 129.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, DRI stock reached a trading volume of 1552894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $90.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on DRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76.

DRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.86, while it was recorded at 90.46 for the last single week of trading, and 85.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Darden Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.51. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.80. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of -$278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 25.82%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,559 million, or 91.60% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,174,147, which is approximately -1.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,668,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.97 million in DRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $634.62 million in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 7.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 27,459,923 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 18,688,119 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 71,203,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,351,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,571,356 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 6,045,022 shares during the same period.