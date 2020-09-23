Target Corporation [TGT] gain 20.18% so far this year. What now?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] price surged by 2.82 percent to reach at $4.22.

A sum of 4319588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.13M shares. Target Corporation shares reached a high of $154.44 and dropped to a low of $150.93 until finishing in the latest session at $154.08.

The one-year TGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.85. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $160.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $138 to $152, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.38 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.10, while it was recorded at 149.67 for the last single week of trading, and 120.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +26.74. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.19.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 18.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.09. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $8,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.86.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corporation posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 7.08%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,035 million, or 84.20% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,602,806, which is approximately 4.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,260,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.47 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -5.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 798 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 38,790,632 shares. Additionally, 700 investors decreased positions by around 35,576,887 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 341,226,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,593,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,615,304 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,720 shares during the same period.