Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Revenue clocked in at $181.40 million, down -7.18% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] gained 5.54% or 1.31 points to close at $24.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2117000 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, SUMO reached to a volume of 2117000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.57.

Trading performance analysis for SUMO stock

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.79 and a Gross Margin at +71.30. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.42.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -110.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

