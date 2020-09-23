Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] Stock trading around $24.11 per share: What’s Next?

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 4.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1176720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Repay Holdings Corporation stands at 4.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.35%.

The market cap for RPAY stock reached $1.92 billion, with 71.57 million shares outstanding and 52.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 946.64K shares, RPAY reached a trading volume of 1176720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAY shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Repay Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repay Holdings Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

How has RPAY stock performed recently?

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, RPAY shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 23.53 for the last single week of trading, and 19.75 for the last 200 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.61. Repay Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.27.

Return on Total Capital for RPAY is now -1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.92. Additionally, RPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] managed to generate an average of -$164,741 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Repay Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repay Holdings Corporation go to 7.35%.

Insider trade positions for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]

There are presently around $1,216 million, or 82.50% of RPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,625,339, which is approximately 389.009% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 3,814,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.97 million in RPAY stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $80.92 million in RPAY stock with ownership of nearly 56.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repay Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY] by around 24,590,689 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 8,536,237 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,297,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,424,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,644,753 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 679,334 shares during the same period.