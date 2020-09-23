Raymond James lifts Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] surged by $2.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $58.69 during the day while it closed the day at $58.35.

Planet Fitness Inc. stock has also loss -4.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLNT stock has declined by -14.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.22% and lost -21.87% year-on date.

The market cap for PLNT stock reached $5.28 billion, with 79.97 million shares outstanding and 79.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 1403803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $75.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $70 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Planet Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 108.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLNT stock trade performance evaluation

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, PLNT shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.06, while it was recorded at 58.77 for the last single week of trading, and 63.40 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.55. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 23.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.26. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of $67,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Planet Fitness Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Fitness Inc. go to 7.90%.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,170 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,139,180, which is approximately -5.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,060,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.32 million in PLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $311.24 million in PLNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT] by around 22,432,978 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 20,452,530 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,721,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,607,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLNT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,588,356 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,948,641 shares during the same period.