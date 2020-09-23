NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Stock trading around $1.20 per share: What’s Next?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 103.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 96.40%.

Over the last 12 months, NAOV stock dropped by -61.17%. The average equity rating for NAOV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.40 million, with 9.52 million shares outstanding and 4.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 269.17K shares, NAOV stock reached a trading volume of 217417589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.00.

NAOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.40. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1343, while it was recorded at 0.7166 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1474 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NanoVibronix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.20% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 380,373, which is approximately 11.046% of the company’s market cap and around 11.19% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 146,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NAOV stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly -1.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 37,959 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 3,896 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 592,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 634,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 121 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169 shares during the same period.