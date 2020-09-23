MBIA Inc. [MBI] Revenue clocked in at $339.00 million, down -34.95% YTD: What’s Next?

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.19 during the day while it closed the day at $6.05.

MBIA Inc. stock has also gained 4.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MBI stock has declined by -16.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.81% and lost -34.95% year-on date.

The market cap for MBI stock reached $351.14 million, with 62.61 million shares outstanding and 51.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 883.25K shares, MBI reached a trading volume of 1100775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MBIA Inc. [MBI]:

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2016, representing the official price target for MBIA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on MBI stock. On June 29, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MBI shares from 20 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82.

MBI stock trade performance evaluation

MBIA Inc. [MBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, MBI shares dropped by -22.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.98. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.76.

Return on Total Capital for MBI is now -1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.40. Additionally, MBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 391.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] managed to generate an average of -$3,860,215 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MBIA Inc. [MBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MBIA Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 529.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $304 million, or 89.10% of MBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,609,106, which is approximately -3.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,569,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.69 million in MBI stocks shares; and KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/, currently with $30.15 million in MBI stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MBIA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI] by around 1,381,138 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 11,049,584 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 37,743,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,174,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 508,195 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 497,121 shares during the same period.