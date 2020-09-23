Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 25.67M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] gained 3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.69 price per share at the time.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. represents 38.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.67 million with the latest information. TBLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.6501 to $0.6949.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 1091856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for TBLT stock

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6972, while it was recorded at 0.6556 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3522 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.50% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 798,876, which is approximately 881.722% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 236,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $99000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 1135.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,241,540 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 34,241 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 140,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,416,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,730 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 34,241 shares during the same period.