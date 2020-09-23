Market cap of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] reaches 252.19M – now what?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05.

QEP Resources Inc. stock has also gained 6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QEP stock has declined by -32.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 175.52% and lost -76.67% year-on date.

The market cap for QEP stock reached $252.19 million, with 242.30 million shares outstanding and 219.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, QEP reached a trading volume of 4046781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

QEP stock trade performance evaluation

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, QEP shares dropped by -20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3561, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7850 for the last 200 days.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $172 million, or 65.40% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,198,889, which is approximately -33.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,137,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.14 million in QEP stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $12.29 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 28,747,710 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 94,182,156 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 40,750,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,680,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,357,062 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,732,206 shares during the same period.