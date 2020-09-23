Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Finance

Market cap of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC] reaches 436.77M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: KCAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.49%.

The market cap for the stock reached $436.77 million, with 23.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, KCAC stock reached a trading volume of 3753011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.50

KCAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49.

Insight into Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

