Market Analysts see Denny’s Corporation [DENN] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ: DENN] price surged by 5.45 percent to reach at $0.53.

A sum of 1269300 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Denny’s Corporation shares reached a high of $10.27 and dropped to a low of $9.67 until finishing in the latest session at $10.26.

The one-year DENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.38. The average equity rating for DENN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Denny’s Corporation [DENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DENN shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Denny’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Denny’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $11, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on DENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denny’s Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84.

DENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.39. With this latest performance, DENN shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Denny’s Corporation [DENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.14, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denny’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denny’s Corporation [DENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.38. Denny’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for DENN is now 31.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.21. Additionally, DENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denny’s Corporation [DENN] managed to generate an average of $29,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Denny’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denny’s Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denny’s Corporation go to 9.00%.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $461 million, or 72.80% of DENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DENN stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 5,920,447, which is approximately 3.701% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,658,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.06 million in DENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.06 million in DENN stock with ownership of nearly -0.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ:DENN] by around 4,944,778 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 8,251,769 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,741,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,938,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DENN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,550 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,500,823 shares during the same period.