KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] – find out why.

The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ: MIDD] jumped around 4.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $92.54 at the close of the session, up 4.91%.

The Middleby Corporation stock is now -15.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MIDD Stock saw the intraday high of $92.56 and lowest of $88.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.48, which means current price is +121.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 877.35K shares, MIDD reached a trading volume of 1574237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIDD shares is $83.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Middleby Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Middleby Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Middleby Corporation is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIDD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has MIDD stock performed recently?

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, MIDD shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.09, while it was recorded at 92.36 for the last single week of trading, and 86.45 for the last 200 days.

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.22 and a Gross Margin at +36.52. The Middleby Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.90.

Return on Total Capital for MIDD is now 13.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.19. Additionally, MIDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] managed to generate an average of $36,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.The Middleby Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Middleby Corporation posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Middleby Corporation go to 9.34%.

Insider trade positions for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]

There are presently around $5,326 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,052,945, which is approximately -1.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 5,029,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.4 million in MIDD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $450.12 million in MIDD stock with ownership of nearly 72.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Middleby Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ:MIDD] by around 14,662,423 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 11,298,115 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 31,598,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,558,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIDD stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,677,308 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,512,310 shares during the same period.