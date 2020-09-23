JFrog Ltd. [FROG] Revenue clocked in at $127.90 million, up 19.94% YTD: What’s Next?

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] gained 15.99% or 10.71 points to close at $77.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4106219 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, FROG reached to a volume of 4106219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 9.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.61.

Trading performance analysis for FROG stock

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +80.20. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.15.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.