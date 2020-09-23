Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] Is Currently 3.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] gained 3.75% or 24.07 points to close at $666.02 with a heavy trading volume of 1235904 shares.

It opened the trading session at $648.46, the shares rose to $667.44 and dropped to $641.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISRG points out that the company has recorded 54.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 621.26K shares, ISRG reached to a volume of 1235904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $556.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $725 to $760. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $700, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ISRG stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ISRG shares from 625 to 725.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 22.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 74.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

Trading performance analysis for ISRG stock

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, ISRG shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 688.19, while it was recorded at 667.16 for the last single week of trading, and 584.87 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.70 and a Gross Margin at +69.19. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.80.

Return on Total Capital for ISRG is now 18.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.92. Additionally, ISRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] managed to generate an average of $188,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. posted 3.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 5.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

There are presently around $68,473 million, or 90.50% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,413,182, which is approximately 1.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,339,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.19 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 5,500,364 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 5,002,759 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 92,306,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,809,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,530 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,351 shares during the same period.