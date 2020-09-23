Goldman slashes price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] – find out why.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] jumped around 3.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.13 at the close of the session, up 6.80%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 4303281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $57.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 65.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 30.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 286.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.18, while it was recorded at 56.02 for the last single week of trading, and 40.44 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $49,116 million, or 77.40% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 114,250,942, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,322,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in CZR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.37 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

232 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 179,552,498 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 140,146,251 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 525,227,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 844,925,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,564,040 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 34,584,934 shares during the same period.