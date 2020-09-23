Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $75

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] gained 7.08% on the last trading session, reaching $40.25 price per share at the time.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. represents 21.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $821.10 million with the latest information. FLGT stock price has been found in the range of $39.3901 to $44.4028.

If compared to the average trading volume of 828.21K shares, FLGT reached a trading volume of 3415720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for FLGT stock

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.88. With this latest performance, FLGT shares dropped by -16.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 306.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.36, while it was recorded at 35.26 for the last single week of trading, and 19.09 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. go to 44.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

There are presently around $263 million, or 30.40% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. with ownership of 788,351, which is approximately 133.932% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 708,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.52 million in FLGT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.59 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 19.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 2,376,460 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,943,370 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,219,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,538,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,817 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,195 shares during the same period.