For Workday Inc. [WDAY], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $240. What next?

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] gained 4.05% or 8.25 points to close at $211.80 with a heavy trading volume of 1831577 shares.

It opened the trading session at $206.675, the shares rose to $212.43 and dropped to $203.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WDAY points out that the company has recorded 59.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, WDAY reached to a volume of 1831577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $241.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $160 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $227, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WDAY stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WDAY shares from 220 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 8.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 53.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for WDAY stock

Workday Inc. [WDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.69, while it was recorded at 204.92 for the last single week of trading, and 173.91 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.04 and a Gross Margin at +70.58. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.27.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -14.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.13. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$39,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workday Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 24.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Workday Inc. [WDAY]

There are presently around $34,216 million, or 92.30% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,110,190, which is approximately -19.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,700,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 1.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 23,349,297 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 18,698,981 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 119,500,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,548,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,826,707 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,439,737 shares during the same period.