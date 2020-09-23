Wednesday, September 23, 2020
For Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR], Compass Point sees a rise to $35. What next?

By Caleb Clifford

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] gained 2.60% or 1.18 points to close at $46.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1036914 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 723.57K shares, FOUR reached to a volume of 1036914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $50.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for FOUR stock

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 45.57 for the last single week of trading.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $735 million, or 55.60% of FOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 1,506,285, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 1,329,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.86 million in FOUR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $51.16 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 15,789,600 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,789,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,789,600 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

