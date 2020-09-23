Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Finance

For Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC], H.C. Wainwright sees a rise to $110. What next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [NASDAQ: BPMC] traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 13.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.27.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1441291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blueprint Medicines Corporation stands at 5.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.35%.

The market cap for BPMC stock reached $4.76 billion, with 54.22 million shares outstanding and 53.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 455.79K shares, BPMC reached a trading volume of 1441291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPMC shares is $97.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $89, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on BPMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blueprint Medicines Corporation is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.57.

How has BPMC stock performed recently?

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.55. With this latest performance, BPMC shares gained by 17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.24, while it was recorded at 79.65 for the last single week of trading, and 69.79 for the last 200 days.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -543.25. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -522.75.

Return on Total Capital for BPMC is now -73.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.66. Additionally, BPMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] managed to generate an average of -$907,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blueprint Medicines Corporation posted -1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blueprint Medicines Corporation go to 22.27%.

Insider trade positions for Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]

There are presently around $4,894 million, or 97.90% of BPMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,936,789, which is approximately 5.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,929,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.17 million in BPMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $328.18 million in BPMC stock with ownership of nearly -26.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blueprint Medicines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation [NASDAQ:BPMC] by around 7,041,735 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 4,791,929 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 44,249,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,083,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPMC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,292,612 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 669,568 shares during the same period.

