Entergy Corporation [ETR] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $125

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 2.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $97.28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1573156 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Entergy Corporation stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for ETR stock reached $19.93 billion, with 200.18 million shares outstanding and 199.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ETR reached a trading volume of 1573156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entergy Corporation [ETR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $116.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $115 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ETR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has ETR stock performed recently?

Entergy Corporation [ETR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.69, while it was recorded at 96.40 for the last single week of trading, and 106.23 for the last 200 days.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.43 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.66. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $92,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Entergy Corporation [ETR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entergy Corporation posted 2.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Entergy Corporation [ETR]

There are presently around $17,200 million, or 88.30% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,320,163, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,184,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly -3.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 17,918,888 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 16,079,618 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 142,810,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,809,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,857,935 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,783,737 shares during the same period.