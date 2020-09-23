Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
Finance

American Well Corp [AMWL] Stock trading around $24.70 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Industry

Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] Is Currently 6.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Charles & Colvard Ltd. closed the trading session at $0.88 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Wedbush Reiterated Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Amazon.com Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

Seaport Global Securities Initiated Morgan Stanley [MS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Morgan Stanley closed the trading session at $48.36 on 09/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.51, while...
Read more
Companies

SVB Leerink Resumed UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated slipped around -1.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $307.23 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The...
Read more

American Well Corp [NYSE: AMWL] jumped around 1.9 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.70 at the close of the session, up 8.33%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.93M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 5674999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Well Corp [AMWL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corp is set at 2.40

How has AMWL stock performed recently?

American Well Corp [AMWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corp [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. American Well Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corp [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corp [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$127,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.American Well Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Previous articleFlotek Industries Inc. [FTK] gain 47.50% so far this year. What now?
Next articlewhy Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.67

More articles

Finance

Goldman slashes price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Caesars Entertainment Inc. jumped around 3.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.13 at the close of the session, up 6.80%. Compared...
Read more
Finance

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] Revenue clocked in at $1.99 billion, down -5.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 7.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.11....
Read more
Finance

For Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC], H.C. Wainwright sees a rise to $110. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Blueprint Medicines Corporation traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 13.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.27. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

H.C. Wainwright Initiated Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cocrystal Pharma Inc. closed the trading session at $1.05 on 09/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9755,...
Read more
Finance

Goldman slashes price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Caesars Entertainment Inc. jumped around 3.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.13 at the close of the session, up 6.80%. Compared...
Read more
Companies

Wells Fargo lifts Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Uniti Group Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $75

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Fulgent Genetics Inc. gained 7.08% on the last trading session, reaching $40.25 price per share at the time. Fulgent Genetics Inc. represents 21.75...
Read more
Industry

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] is -47.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. surged by $0.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.47 during the day...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

H.C. Wainwright Initiated Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cocrystal Pharma Inc. closed the trading session at $1.05 on 09/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9755,...
Read more
Finance

Goldman slashes price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Caesars Entertainment Inc. jumped around 3.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.13 at the close of the session, up 6.80%. Compared...
Read more

Popular Category