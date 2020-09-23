Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] Revenue clocked in at $1.99 billion, down -5.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] traded at a high on 09/22/20, posting a 7.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2202819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for AJRD stock reached $3.37 billion, with 77.60 million shares outstanding and 76.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 618.97K shares, AJRD reached a trading volume of 2202819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $55.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $57, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AJRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJRD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AJRD stock performed recently?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.89. With this latest performance, AJRD shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.96, while it was recorded at 40.73 for the last single week of trading, and 43.91 for the last 200 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.14 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.98.

Return on Total Capital for AJRD is now 20.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.32. Additionally, AJRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] managed to generate an average of $28,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]

There are presently around $3,537 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,894,944, which is approximately 4.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,808,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.73 million in AJRD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $209.56 million in AJRD stock with ownership of nearly -9.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD] by around 5,131,710 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 5,028,269 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 71,884,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,044,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJRD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,643,042 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,307,345 shares during the same period.