Wednesday, September 23, 2020
ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX] fell -58.30% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTX] price surged by 6.03 percent to reach at $0.12.

A sum of 2176434 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.16 and dropped to a low of $2.04 until finishing in the latest session at $2.11.

Guru’s Opinion on ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27

ADTX Stock Performance Analysis:

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.28 for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,913,864 per employee.ADiTx Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTX] by around 110,461 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,461 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

