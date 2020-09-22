Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] moved up 2.01: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] closed the trading session at $8.63 on 09/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.34, while the highest price level was $8.64.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.01 percent and weekly performance of 2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.65M shares, ZNGA reached to a volume of 16908778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on ZNGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ZNGA stock trade performance evaluation

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.26, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.58 and a Gross Margin at +60.35. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.17.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.27. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] managed to generate an average of $22,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynga Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 16.76%.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,572 million, or 71.60% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,949,174, which is approximately 1.017% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 64,406,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.83 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $430.21 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 111,603,482 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 107,989,920 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 541,928,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 761,521,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,276,686 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 27,575,198 shares during the same period.

