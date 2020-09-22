why Welltower Inc. [WELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.53

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] slipped around -2.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $54.19 at the close of the session, down -4.00%.

Welltower Inc. stock is now -33.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WELL Stock saw the intraday high of $55.46 and lowest of $53.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.17, which means current price is +123.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 5010880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $54.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on WELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 131.07.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86. With this latest performance, WELL shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.60, while it was recorded at 57.80 for the last single week of trading, and 61.30 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.79 and a Gross Margin at +27.42. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.46.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.02. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $1,093,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welltower Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 208.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $20,690 million, or 92.00% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,679,268, which is approximately -0.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,927,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.87 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 44,651,319 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 35,507,680 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 301,649,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,808,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,722,869 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,171,191 shares during the same period.