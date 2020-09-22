why The Macerich Company [MAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.48

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] slipped around -0.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.87 at the close of the session, down -8.28%.

The Macerich Company stock is now -73.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.37 and lowest of $6.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.49, which means current price is +51.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 9763325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Macerich Company [MAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $10.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.93, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.92. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.67. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of $145,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 287.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $937 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,562,964, which is approximately 5.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,824,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.2 million in MAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.18 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 2.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 27,885,758 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 19,706,970 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 88,832,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,425,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,916,821 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,945,434 shares during the same period.