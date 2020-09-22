why Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.85

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.42 during the day while it closed the day at $9.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also loss -9.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PK stock has declined by -3.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.33% and lost -61.62% year-on date.

The market cap for PK stock reached $2.43 billion, with 235.00 million shares outstanding and 233.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 7194814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.44, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 13.73 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.83.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.59. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $625,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -94.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to -3.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,945 million, or 82.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,160,253, which is approximately -8.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,713,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.06 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $104.9 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -8.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 26,466,546 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 52,593,474 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 116,794,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,854,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,001,278 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 17,919,285 shares during the same period.