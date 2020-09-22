Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Unity Software Inc. [U] gain 6.74% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] gained 6.74% on the last trading session, reaching $72.96 price per share at the time.

U stock price has been found in the range of $65.11 to $73.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.62M shares, U reached a trading volume of 5046903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Software Inc. [U]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 9.33

Trading performance analysis for U stock

Unity Software Inc. [U]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

