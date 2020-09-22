Truist slashes price target on CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] – find out why.

CorMedix Inc. [AMEX: CRMD] traded at a high on 09/21/20, posting a 24.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.72.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5133994 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CorMedix Inc. stands at 10.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.26%.

The market cap for CRMD stock reached $182.53 million, with 31.24 million shares outstanding and 28.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 445.05K shares, CRMD reached a trading volume of 5133994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]?

Truist have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for CorMedix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $15, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CRMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 912.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has CRMD stock performed recently?

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.48. With this latest performance, CRMD shares gained by 25.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -7416.31 and a Gross Margin at -57.63. CorMedix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5801.29.

Return on Total Capital for CRMD is now -121.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, CRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] managed to generate an average of -$547,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.CorMedix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CorMedix Inc. posted -1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -440.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRMD.

Insider trade positions for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]

There are presently around $43 million, or 21.80% of CRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,778,890, which is approximately 3.927% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,218,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 million in CRMD stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $4.77 million in CRMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CorMedix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in CorMedix Inc. [AMEX:CRMD] by around 439,152 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 314,642 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,817,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,571,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRMD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,163 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 182,052 shares during the same period.