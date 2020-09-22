The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Is Currently -0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.38%.

Over the last 12 months, PG stock rose by 11.84%. The one-year The Procter & Gamble Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.45. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $340.73 billion, with 2.48 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 7068886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $129.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $119 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 52.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.60, while it was recorded at 137.59 for the last single week of trading, and 122.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Procter & Gamble Company posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.15%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $218,836 million, or 65.60% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 223,118,903, which is approximately -2.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,626,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.51 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.95 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -1.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,262 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 91,891,861 shares. Additionally, 1,229 investors decreased positions by around 95,468,529 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 1,413,371,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,600,732,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,797,053 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,539,405 shares during the same period.