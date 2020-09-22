Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] is -0.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] plunged by -$0.85 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.09 during the day while it closed the day at $21.42. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Rocket Companies Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes due 2029 and Senior Notes due 2031.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) (the “Company” or “Rocket Companies”), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced its subsidiaries, Quicken Loans, LLC (the “Issuer”) and Quicken Loans Co-Issuer, Inc. (the “Co-Issuer” and, together with the Issuer, the “Issuers”), priced their private offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2029 and $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2031 (collectively, the “Notes” and such offering, the “Offering”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued was increased to $2.0 billion from the previously announced $1.25 billion.

The Offering is expected to close on September 14, 2020, subject to certain customary conditions.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $43.41 billion, with 2.03 billion shares outstanding and 113.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.70M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 8113440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $28.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.61. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 451.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 26.03%.