RBC Capital Mkts lifts Cubic Corporation [CUB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cubic Corporation [NYSE: CUB] price surged by 34.23 percent to reach at $15.19.

A sum of 5216802 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 452.33K shares. Cubic Corporation shares reached a high of $61.00 and dropped to a low of $50.16 until finishing in the latest session at $59.56.

The one-year CUB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.75. The average equity rating for CUB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cubic Corporation [CUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUB shares is $56.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cubic Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Cubic Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $76, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CUB stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CUB shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cubic Corporation is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

CUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Cubic Corporation [CUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.48. With this latest performance, CUB shares gained by 32.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.79 for Cubic Corporation [CUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.40, while it was recorded at 47.85 for the last single week of trading, and 49.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cubic Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cubic Corporation [CUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.26. Cubic Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.42.

Return on Total Capital for CUB is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cubic Corporation [CUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.56. Additionally, CUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cubic Corporation [CUB] managed to generate an average of $8,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Cubic Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cubic Corporation posted 1.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cubic Corporation go to 2.75%.

Cubic Corporation [CUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,030 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,105,933, which is approximately 2.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,639,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.77 million in CUB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $193.39 million in CUB stock with ownership of nearly -0.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cubic Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Cubic Corporation [NYSE:CUB] by around 4,163,462 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,003,470 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,919,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,086,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,846 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,626 shares during the same period.