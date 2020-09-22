Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Odeon Downgrade Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Caleb Clifford

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $43.93 price per share at the time.

Citigroup Inc. represents 2.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.82 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $43.07 to $44.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.35M shares, C reached a trading volume of 33403412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $69.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 452.48.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.68, while it was recorded at 45.03 for the last single week of trading, and 57.19 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.85. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $96,420 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -3.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $70,908 million, or 79.00% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,455,150, which is approximately -5.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,000,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.12 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.97 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -4.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

813 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 116,191,967 shares. Additionally, 760 investors decreased positions by around 150,025,309 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 1,347,902,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,614,119,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,772,431 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 17,574,821 shares during the same period.

