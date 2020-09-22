Market cap of Oracle Corporation [ORCL] reaches 184.21B – now what?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.29%.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 13.75%. The one-year Oracle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.89. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $184.21 billion, with 3.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.09M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 32509067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $62.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $62.50 to $68.75. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $56, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 51 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.74.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.45, while it was recorded at 60.42 for the last single week of trading, and 53.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.38 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.17. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 585.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $75,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ORCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corporation posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.18%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92,475 million, or 51.20% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189,431,168, which is approximately 9.127% of the company’s market cap and around 38.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 149,904,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.12 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.58 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 732 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 72,187,645 shares. Additionally, 961 investors decreased positions by around 99,067,122 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 1,349,208,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,520,463,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,555,530 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 7,221,358 shares during the same period.