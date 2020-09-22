Market cap of Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] reaches 1.47B – now what?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAM] gained 3.73% or 1.06 points to close at $29.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3837513 shares.

It opened the trading session at $28.39, the shares rose to $29.915 and dropped to $27.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEAM points out that the company has recorded 51.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 500.35K shares, BEAM reached to a volume of 3837513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61194.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

Trading performance analysis for BEAM stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.81. With this latest performance, BEAM shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.80% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.00, while it was recorded at 28.35 for the last single week of trading.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -417522.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -435144.44.

Return on Total Capital for BEAM is now -56.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.95. Additionally, BEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] managed to generate an average of -$663,780 per employee.Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]

There are presently around $796 million, or 52.90% of BEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,971,912, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,356,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.86 million in BEAM stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $98.79 million in BEAM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beam Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAM] by around 2,007,971 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,054,828 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,973,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,035,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,782 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 773,954 shares during the same period.