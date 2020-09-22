Market Analysts see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a low on 09/21/20, posting a -4.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.97.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4704466 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $30.23 billion, with 889.02 million shares outstanding and 884.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4704466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $44.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 210.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.52.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.56, while it was recorded at 35.07 for the last single week of trading, and 39.54 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.73. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $91,384 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $25,114 million, or 84.80% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately -9.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,640,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.84 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 13.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 59,236,678 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 54,260,185 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 625,804,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,301,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,108,418 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,684,862 shares during the same period.