Market Analysts see Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] falling to $32. Time to buy?

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] traded at a high on 09/21/20, posting a 4.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.67.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14453735 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Slack Technologies Inc. stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.18%.

The market cap for WORK stock reached $15.09 billion, with 564.35 million shares outstanding and 477.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.18M shares, WORK reached a trading volume of 14453735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $30.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while FBN Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on WORK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

How has WORK stock performed recently?

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, WORK shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.38, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 27.38 for the last 200 days.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.49 and a Gross Margin at +84.58. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.58.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.00. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$279,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

Insider trade positions for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

There are presently around $10,366 million, or 76.50% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 65,048,534, which is approximately 12.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,561,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in WORK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $866.51 million in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 82.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Slack Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 140,971,512 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 48,588,706 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 199,107,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,667,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,971,879 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,657,368 shares during the same period.