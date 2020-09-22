Market Analysts see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] gained 14.72% or 0.14 points to close at $1.08 with a heavy trading volume of 44176581 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.28, the shares rose to $1.39 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMPE points out that the company has recorded 144.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -315.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 44176581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.31. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 44.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.82 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8347, while it was recorded at 0.9450 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6339 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $19 million, or 12.10% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,344,638, which is approximately -0.156% of the company’s market cap and around 8.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,661,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 million in AMPE stocks shares; and PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.31 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 84.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 3,329,875 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,926,477 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 12,430,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,686,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,632,458 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 450,627 shares during the same period.