Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $53

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FMTX] traded at a high on 09/18/20, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.29.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2735038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at 7.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.56%.

The market cap for FMTX stock reached $1.80 billion, with 41.02 million shares outstanding and 38.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 180.44K shares, FMTX reached a trading volume of 2735038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMTX shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 167.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40.

How has FMTX stock performed recently?

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.46 for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.85, while it was recorded at 44.52 for the last single week of trading.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.95. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.60.

Return on Total Capital for FMTX is now -64.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

Insider trade positions for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [FMTX]

There are presently around $1,148 million, or 61.70% of FMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,011,651, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 3,379,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.05 million in FMTX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $98.51 million in FMTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:FMTX] by around 25,353,082 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,353,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMTX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,353,082 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.