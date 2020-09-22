For Netflix Inc. [NFLX], KeyBanc Capital Markets sees a rise to $590. What next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] jumped around 17.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $487.35 at the close of the session, up 3.70%.

Netflix Inc. stock is now 50.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFLX Stock saw the intraday high of $487.775 and lowest of $466.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 575.37, which means current price is +67.91% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 5436020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $458.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $397 to $425, while The Benchmark Company kept a Sell rating on NFLX stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 500 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 20.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.21.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 498.84, while it was recorded at 481.47 for the last single week of trading, and 414.43 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +38.28. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 13.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.93. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $217,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Netflix Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 35.34%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $175,435 million, or 82.80% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 34,111,988, which is approximately -10.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,001,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.57 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.22 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 921 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 16,858,411 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 23,939,577 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 319,179,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,977,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,713,325 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,697 shares during the same period.