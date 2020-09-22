Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Stock trading around $46.89 per share: What’s Next?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] gained 2.99% or 1.36 points to close at $46.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3736504 shares.

It opened the trading session at $46.45, the shares rose to $47.66 and dropped to $44.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCT points out that the company has recorded 288.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -451.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 817.71K shares, ARCT reached to a volume of 3736504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43.

Trading performance analysis for ARCT stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.48. With this latest performance, ARCT shares dropped by -19.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 288.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 281.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.20, while it was recorded at 44.10 for the last single week of trading, and 30.13 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $608 million, or 52.90% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,918,835, which is approximately 22.652% of the company’s market cap and around 22.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 963,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.17 million in ARCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.84 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 506.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 9,063,939 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 829,912 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,075,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,969,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,817,844 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 155,646 shares during the same period.