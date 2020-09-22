Apple Inc. [AAPL] Stock trading around $110.08 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.57%.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 102.23%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.02. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1944.32 billion, with 17.25 billion shares outstanding and 17.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 174.50M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 194070322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $118.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $116.25 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112.50 to $140, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On September 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 105 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.87, while it was recorded at 110.99 for the last single week of trading, and 84.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.58. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.40. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $403,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 12.46%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,152,101 million, or 62.40% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,315,961,000, which is approximately -2.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,101,824,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.29 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $107.95 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,382 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 244,075,084 shares. Additionally, 1,926 investors decreased positions by around 786,891,300 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 9,435,063,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,466,029,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,574,472 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 18,603,928 shares during the same period.