why Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRTC] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.82 at the close of the session, up 5.76%. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Wrap Technologies to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Wrap Technologies’ management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9th at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Wrap Technologies Inc. stock is now 38.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRTC Stock saw the intraday high of $8.87 and lowest of $8.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.40, which means current price is +171.38% above from all time high which was touched on 07/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, WRTC reached a trading volume of 1135442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRTC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Wrap Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.35, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on WRTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 152.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has WRTC stock performed recently?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.10. With this latest performance, WRTC shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1236.19 and a Gross Margin at +39.72. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1194.83.

Return on Total Capital for WRTC is now -54.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, WRTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] managed to generate an average of -$438,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.80 and a Current Ratio set at 24.10.

Insider trade positions for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]

There are presently around $47 million, or 18.20% of WRTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 723,605, which is approximately 56.262% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 million in WRTC stocks shares; and KAMUNTING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $5.05 million in WRTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRTC] by around 3,134,312 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 246,236 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,909,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,290,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRTC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,211,649 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 107,510 shares during the same period.