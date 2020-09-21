Monday, September 21, 2020
type here...
Companies

why Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.86

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Market

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] Stock trading around $1535.12 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Alphabet Inc. gained 1.74% or 26.29 points to close at $1535.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1149034 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

Barclays lifts AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. closed the trading session at $10.11 on 09/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.49,...
Read more
Companies

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Is Currently 0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. traded at a high on 09/15/20, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $107.96....
Read more
Companies

why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Genworth Financial Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SYRS] traded at a high on 09/18/20, posting a 5.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1490607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.88%.

The market cap for SYRS stock reached $435.70 million, with 45.70 million shares outstanding and 40.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.25K shares, SYRS reached a trading volume of 1490607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYRS shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30.

How has SYRS stock performed recently?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.07. With this latest performance, SYRS shares dropped by -28.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3922.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3806.16.

Return on Total Capital for SYRS is now -84.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.73. Additionally, SYRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] managed to generate an average of -$908,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYRS.

Insider trade positions for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]

There are presently around $447 million, or 88.80% of SYRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYRS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,513,133, which is approximately 44.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,623,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.23 million in SYRS stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $47.25 million in SYRS stock with ownership of nearly -4.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SYRS] by around 5,592,464 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,829,413 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,268,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,690,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYRS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,155 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,437,354 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] Stock trading around $7.46 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleSpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] moved up 5.03: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

Market Analysts see Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Unity Biotechnology Inc. jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.84 at the close of the session, up 4.92%. Unity...
Read more
Companies

BTIG Research Initiated ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
ChemoCentryx Inc. jumped around 2.74 points on Friday, while shares priced at $55.31 at the close of the session, up 5.21%. ChemoCentryx Inc....
Read more
Companies

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] Revenue clocked in at $3.72 billion, down -55.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Liberty Latin America Ltd. price surged by 5.51 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Liberty Latin...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Market Analysts see Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Unity Biotechnology Inc. jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.84 at the close of the session, up 4.92%. Unity...
Read more
Market

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, up 5.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Industry

BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT] Is Currently 4.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
BioTelemetry Inc. gained 4.95% on the last trading session, reaching $45.13 price per share at the time. The company report on July 30,...
Read more
Finance

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] moved up 5.03: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. surged by $2.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.27 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

why Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.86

Brandon Evans - 0
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a high on 09/18/20, posting a 5.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.00. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Market Analysts see Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Unity Biotechnology Inc. jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.84 at the close of the session, up 4.92%. Unity...
Read more
Market

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, up 5.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more

Popular Category